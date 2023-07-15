William Zerella Sells 17,500 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $302,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $313,775.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, William Zerella sold 67,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,096,875.00.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.36 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

