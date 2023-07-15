Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.