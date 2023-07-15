HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 675 at Morgan Stanley

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 675 ($8.68) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($11.58) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. CICC Research raised HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 730 ($9.39) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $735.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.