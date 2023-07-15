Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

