Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.18.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

