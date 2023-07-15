Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $372,891.66 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $372,891.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.7 %

ANF opened at $34.91 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

