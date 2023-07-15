Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $1,353,877.20 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $292.96 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $196.13 and a one year high of $294.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.80 and a 200-day moving average of $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

