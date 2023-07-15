Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $259.34 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $270.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

