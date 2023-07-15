Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.97.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1124567 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

