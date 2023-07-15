TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.05.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$24.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.3340228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

