Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $369,070.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $369,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,526,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,823 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

