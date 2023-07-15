Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 13,182 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.9 %

SNOW opened at $180.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

