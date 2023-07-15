Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $34.93 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

