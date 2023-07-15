ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $412,450.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,110,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

