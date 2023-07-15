Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) & PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Financial Comparison

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) and PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sompo and PayPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A PayPoint 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.10 billion 0.47 $674.74 million $1.00 23.04 PayPoint $198.24 million 1.63 $94.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sompo and PayPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and PayPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 2.00% 4.49% 0.62% PayPoint N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPoint has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sompo beats PayPoint on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, an integrated solution that offers a suite of digital payments; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, SMEs, and convenience retailers in the commercial, not-for-profit, and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

