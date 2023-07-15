Head-To-Head Contrast: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) versus NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF)

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NH Hotel Group and Marriott International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NH Hotel Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marriott International 1 7 5 0 2.31

Marriott International has a consensus target price of $184.69, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marriott International is more favorable than NH Hotel Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marriott International $20.77 billion 2.77 $2.36 billion $8.55 22.15

This table compares NH Hotel Group and Marriott International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than NH Hotel Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of NH Hotel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Marriott International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NH Hotel Group and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A Marriott International 12.34% 272.54% 9.75%

Summary

Marriott International beats NH Hotel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NH Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

NH Hotel Group, S.A. operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, S.A. and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, S.A. in June 2014. The company was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. NH Hotel Group, S.A. is a subsidiary of MHG Continental Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Four Points, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Protea Hotels, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element Hotels, and Moxy Hotels brand names. It operates properties under 30 brand names in 138 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

