Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

