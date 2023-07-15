Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.