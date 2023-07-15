Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

