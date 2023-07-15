Raymond James Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $81.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.
Itron Price Performance
Itron stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity at Itron
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
