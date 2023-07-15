Raymond James Downgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $81.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.