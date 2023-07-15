3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

3M stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

