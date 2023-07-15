Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.09.

NASDAQ META opened at $308.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The company has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

