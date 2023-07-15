Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $58,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $76,910.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,211.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $58,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,555 shares in the company, valued at $289,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

