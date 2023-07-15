SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $596,000.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,272,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

S stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on S. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

