SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $605,200.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 3,443,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

