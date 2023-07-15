Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.6 %

ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.