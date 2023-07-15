Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells $546,000.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 4.9 %

ISSC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.93. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support



Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

