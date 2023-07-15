Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$618,149.68 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$618,149.68.
Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.45 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$856.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 59.68%. On average, analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.8002853 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
