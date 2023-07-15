Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Joshua Scutt Sells 3,091 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.2 %

PCTY opened at $216.93 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

