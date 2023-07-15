Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $694,237.76 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $694,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,939,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, June 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 211,102 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $3,371,298.94.

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $638,031.78.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50.

Shares of CRDO opened at $16.90 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job restated a "maintains" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

