Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate Sells 75,000 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

