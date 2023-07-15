British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,543.00

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,543 ($32.72) and last traded at GBX 2,547.50 ($32.77), with a volume of 63289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,591 ($33.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($52.75) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,788.89 ($48.74).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,625.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,900.19. The stock has a market cap of £56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

In related news, insider Jack Bowles acquired 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($37.12) per share, with a total value of £29,311.60 ($37,709.51). In related news, insider Jack Bowles acquired 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($37.12) per share, with a total value of £29,311.60 ($37,709.51). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.11) per share, for a total transaction of £257,400 ($331,146.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 12,683 shares of company stock worth $32,995,474 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.