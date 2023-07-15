Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten Sells 5,514 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.65 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

