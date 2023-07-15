Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells $470,485.80 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,204.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $377,400.00.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 97,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hayward by 126.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

