Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 7,986 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $550,794.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,178,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20.

NYSE:NET opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

