Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 7,986 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $550,794.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,178,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20.
Cloudflare Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:NET opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
