H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $467,573.04 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $70.69 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 356,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

