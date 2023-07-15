Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) SVP Sells $543,757.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,376.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

