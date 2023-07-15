Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.44.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.