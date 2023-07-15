Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.