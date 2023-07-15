ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CEO Sells $992,000.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.01. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
