ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CEO Sells $992,000.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.01. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 154,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 4.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,015,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after buying an additional 87,142 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

