Myles Kleeger Sells 22,448 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $965,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,361.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,810,678.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $139,473.60.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.05. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BRZE. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.