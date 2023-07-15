Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.