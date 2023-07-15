IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,103,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,285,725.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $1,083,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.