Truist Financial Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $38.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

PYCR stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,558,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,408,000 after acquiring an additional 205,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,898,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

