O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $961.41 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $665.45 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $931.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $874.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

