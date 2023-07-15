Enrique T. Salem Sells 10,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,681,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,512,757.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

