Barbara Smith Sells 31,904 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,737,810.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,881 shares in the company, valued at $19,166,958.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

