Bank of America Raises NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $128.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTES. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

NTES opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $106.12.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in NetEase by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in NetEase by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally. The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

