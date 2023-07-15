AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $193.83.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
