AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $193.83.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

