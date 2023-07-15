Patrice Louvet Sells 9,272 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.0 %

RL opened at $125.38 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $132.66. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

