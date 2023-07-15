N Anthony Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

